Manchester United will lock horns with Leeds United in the pre-season clash on Wednesday, July 12 at the Ulleval Stadium in Oslo, Norway. The match will kick-start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast for the Club friendly game is not available in India. However, the Indian fans should not be disheartened as the football match will be streamed live on the MUTV via the club's official channel. Indian football fanatics can enjoy the live stream of the game through Manchester United's official app and website. David de Gea Announces Departure From Manchester United, Veteran Goalkeeper Writes Farewell Message For Fans (See Post)

Manchester United vs Leeds United Live Streaming and Telecast Details

