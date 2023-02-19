An upbeat Manchester United look to bag another win when they face Leicester City at home as they resume their Premier League 2022-23 campaign. Manchester United will host Leicester City in their next match at Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, February 19. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Super League) at Old Trafford, Manchester. Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. The match between Manchester United and Leicester City will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. Fans can watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Manchester United vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A crucial match for both the teams for different reasons each! Who’ll prevail? Catch the LIVE action, 6:30 PM only on 📺 Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar.#PassionUnlimited #PL #MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/aBMHkjbmO7 — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 19, 2023

