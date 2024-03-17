Two of the top teams in the premier league, Manchester United and Liverpool will face off in the last quarterfinal match of the FA Cup 2023-24 season. Manchester United reached the final of the FA Cup competition last season, but they are struggling at the moment with consistency in the league. Having lost pace with the league leaders in the Premier League and also exiting the 2023-24 Champions League in the group stage only, Eric Tan Hag’s team will be looking at the FA Cup as the only feasible silverware this season. The exciting FA Cup game will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 17, 2024. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 competition in India. Fans can watch Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup 2023–24 on Sony Sports Networks Channels. Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup 2023–24 live streaming is also available on the SonyLIV App. Manchester City and Second-Tier Coventry City Reach FA Cup 2023–24 Semifinals; Tottenham Hotspur Beaten Heavily By Fulham in Premier League

