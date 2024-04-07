After Arsenal and Manchester City won their respective games earlier this weekend, Liverpool must win their next league game to reclaim the top spot in the Premier League. They will play an away game against their old rivals Manchester United, who are also looking to cement their position in the top four for European football. The exciting match will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time. Star Sports has official broadcasting rights to the Premier League in India. Fans can watch Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match live on Star Sports Select 1 and 2 channels. The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool match is also available on Disney+ Hotstar App and websites. Brighton 0-3 Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24: Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard Score As Arsenal Secure Important Three Points Away From Home

Manchester United vs Liverpool Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)