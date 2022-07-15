Manchester United are slated to go up against Melbourne Victory in a pre-season club friendly on July 15, Friday. The match would be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and is scheduled to begin at 3:35 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast for this match in India. But fans can surely watch live streaming of this game on the MUFC app.

See Details:

🚨 One hour until kick-off Down Under... Don't miss a kick via the Man Utd app 📲#MUFC || #MUTOUR22 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)