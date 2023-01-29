English giants Manchester United will face Reading in their next match at the fourth round of FA Cup 2022-23 on Sunday, January 29. The game will commence at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Tiem) at Old Trafford, Manchester. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of this game in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website. Copa America 2024 to be Played in The United States of America.

Manchester United vs Reading On Sony Sports Network

.@ManUtd is all set to lock horns against @ReadingFC in 4️⃣th Round tie at Old Trafford 🏟️🔴 The Red Devils will look to extend their 1️⃣4️⃣ match-unbeaten run at home in the #FACup 🙌 👹 Watch #MUNREA LIVE tonight, at 1:30 AM, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#MUFC #Reading pic.twitter.com/l6djJXwQJ7 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 28, 2023

