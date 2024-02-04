Manchester United would hope to ride on the confidence from their last win when they take on West Ham in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, February 4. The Red Devils rode on a Kobbie Mainoo winner to bag all three points against Wolves and a win today will see them move to the sixth spot, which is currently occupied by West Ham. The Manchester United vs West Ham match will be played at the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester and the action will get underway at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports, the official broadcast partner of the Manchester United vs Wolves live telecast on the Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the Manchester United vs West Ham live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Everton 2–2 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023–24: Toffees Fights Back Late To Draw With Spurs After Richarlison Nets Twice Against Former Club

