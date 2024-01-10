Middlesbrough will be taking on Chelsea in the semi-final leg 1 of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 on Wednesday, January 10. The game will begin at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, the Carabao Cup 2023-24 has no broadcasters. Hence the final match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea will not be telecasted live. However, fans can still watch the live streaming of this semi-final leg 1 match on the FanCode app or website. FA Cup 2023–24: Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot Score As Manchester United Clinches 2–0 Victory Against Wigan Athletic in Thrilling Showdown (Goals Video Highlights)

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea

