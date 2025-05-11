With hopes of moving into the top two of the standings, Inter Miami will be in an away encounter against Minnesota United in the ongoing Major League Soccer 2025 on May 11. The Minnesota United vs Inter Miami MLS football match will be played at Allianz Field and begin at 2:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have TV viewing options for Minnesota United vs Inter Miami due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, there's an online viewing option available for fans as they can find Minnesota United vs Inter Miami live streaming on Apple TV, but will need a subscription. Inter Miami 4-1 New York Red Bulls, MLS 2025: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi Strike Goal Each As Herons Return To Winning Ways, Rise To Fourth Place In Standings.

Minnesota United vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Live

