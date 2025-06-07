Belgium National Football Team is set to square off against the North Macedonia National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Saturday, June 7. The North Macedonia vs Belgium football match will be played at Todor Proeski National Arena in Skopje, North Macedonia and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The North Macedonia vs Belgium live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports Network TV channels. Fans in India will be able to watch North Macedonia vs Belgium, live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. When is FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Know Start Date, Participating Teams, Venues, Streaming and Other Details.

North Macedonia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Only the strongest will book their ticket to 🇺🇸 ✈ Strap in for the next two rounds of European Qualifiers for the #FIFAWorldCup 🏆#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/kYBA3y2iyZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 6, 2025

