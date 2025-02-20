Looking to consolidate their third spot in the standings, Jamshedpur FC will visit Mohammedan SC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. The Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 20. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, where fans can find live telecast viewing options of Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Star Sports 3 channels. After the merger of Jio and Disney+Hotstar, the MSC vs JFC ISL 2024-25 Match live streaming viewing options will be available on the renamed JioHotstar app and website. ISL 2024–25: Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC Share Points in Goalless Draw.

Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC Live

