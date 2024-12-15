Searching for a desperate win, Mohammedan SC will lock horns with Mumbai City in the ISL 2024-25 on December 15. The Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City match is set to be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, India and has a scheduled start time at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches. Fans can watch the Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 3 and Asianet Plus TV channels. Star Sports 3 will also provide Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City live telecast. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch the Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City live streaming online for free. ISL 2024–25: Late Alberto Rodriguez Strike Helps Mohun Bagan Super Giant Clinch 3–2 Win Over Kerala Blasters FC.

Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City, Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

