Mohun Bagan Super Giant will play their final league match of the ISL 2024-25 season against FC Goa. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 8. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channel. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez Frustrated After 2–1 Defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

Mohan Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa Live

A special night awaits! Today we lift the ISL Shield with all of you! Joy Mohun Bagan! 💚♥️#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/BeyoEYVbLw — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) March 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)