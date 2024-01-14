Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Hyderabad FC in their second match of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 tournament. The match will be played at Pitch 1 of the Kalinga Stadium and it starts at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available but fans can catch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC live streaming online on the JioCinema app and websites. Mohun Bagan Super Giant won their first match while Hyderabad FC began their campaign with a defeat. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table Updated.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC

