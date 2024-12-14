Table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Kerala Blasters in the ongoing ISL 2024-25 on December 14, hoping to extend their lead at the top. The Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters ISL match will be played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, and commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, who will provide live telecast viewing options on the Sports 18 3 channels. Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match live streaming viewing options will also be available on the Jio Cinema app and website. ISL 2024–25: Odisha FC Extend Unbeaten Run With 2–1 Win Over 10-Man East Bengal.

Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Live

Next Up : The Blasters ⚔️ The Mariners Tomorrow, VYBK hosts a showdown like no other! 🏟️ #MBSGKBFC #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/KopdJJp1ut — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) December 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)