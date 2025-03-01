Table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant will meet Mumbai City FC, who are still looking to keep playoff chances in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 alive. The Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena and will start at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 1. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, who will provide live telecast viewing options of the Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL football match on the Star Sports 3 TV channels. Meanwhile, the MCFC vs MBSG ISL 2024-25 match live streaming viewing option will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, owned by JioStar. ISL 2024–25: Race for Playoffs Intensifies As Kerala Blasters FC Host Jamshedpur FC.

Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL Live

