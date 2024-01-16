Mumbai City FC tops Group C with a 2-1 win over Gokulam Kerala team and three points in today’s game would put them in the pole position to advance to the next round of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 competition. Punjab FC managed a 1-1 draw and must win to keep their challenge alive in the competition. The match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and it starts at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available but fans can catch Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Live Streaming on Jio Cinema App. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Scrape Past Hyderabad FC for Second Consecutive Win

Watch Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 on January 16

A date with Punjab FC is on the horizon as we continue our #KalingaSuperCup charge 💪 Let’s go, मुंबई! 🩵#MCFCPFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/PnyxOc7BXI — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)