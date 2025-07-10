Inter Miami take on the New England Revolution in the MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer) on Thursday, July 10. The New England Revolution vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts and it starts at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Inter Miami enter this contest on the back of a win over CF Montreal and will look to keep that form going. Unfortunately, fans in India will not have any option to watch New England Revolution vs Inter Miami live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans looking for online viewing options however, can watch New England Revolution vs Inter Miami live streaming on Apple TV but after purchasing a subscription. Will Lionel Messi Play in New England Revolution vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami

Día de partido 👊💗🖤 pic.twitter.com/K9WBHWTXJl — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 9, 2025

