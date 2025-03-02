Looking to overturn their fortunes against Brighton in the FA Cup, Newcastle United hosts their opponents at home in their fifth-round clash. The Newcastle United vs Brighton match will start at 07:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 2 and will be played at St. James' Park. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FA Cup 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Newcastle United vs Brighton live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and 5 TV channels. SonyLIV will provide Newcastle United vs Brighton for those fans who are looking for an online viewing option. FA Cup 2024–25: AFC Bournemouth Secure 5–4 Penalty Shootout Win vs Wolves To Reach Quarterfinals.

Newcastle United vs Brighton Live

The road to Wembley heats up! 🏆🔥 Don’t miss the #FACup 5th Round action, LIVE, only on the #SonySportsNetwork. 📺✨#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/cDaGCv4EG4 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 26, 2025

