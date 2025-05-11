Carabao Cup 2024-25 champions Newcastle United will host Chelsea in the Premier League 2024-25 on May 11, with both clubs trying to move to third place in the standings with a win. The Newcastle United vs Chelsea EPL 2025-25 clash will be hosted at St. James' Park and start at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the EPL 2024-25 in India. The Newcastle United vs Chelsea PL 2024-25 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can find viewing options for the Newcastle United vs Chelsea English Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City Drop Crucial Points as Southampton Hold Pep Guardiola's Men for Goalless Draw

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League 2024–25 Live

Let's do this 👊 UNITED 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/MBf4SbfiJ7 — Newcastle United (@NUFC) May 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)