Premier League 2024-25 leaders Liverpool will aim at consolidating their lead at the top of the points table when they face Newcastle United on December 5. The Newcastle United vs Liverpool match is slated to be played at St James Park and it starts at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Premier League 2024-25 has Star Sports as it's official broadcast partner and fans can watch the Newcastle United vs Liverpool live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels. Those seeking an online viewing option can also watch Newcastle United vs Liverpool live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Arne Slot Takes Jibe at Manchester City While Discussing Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Extension, Says 'Maybe Mo Knows More About the 115 Charges' (Watch Video).

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

It's MATCHDAY 🔴 The Reds head to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle United 👊#NEWLIV | #WalkOn pic.twitter.com/QwBwWEGqI2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 4, 2024

