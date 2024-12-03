Mohamed Salah's stay at Liverpool for the coming season still needs a lot of approvals and updates both from the club and the player himself. Arne Slot, the head coach of Premier League club Liverpool, had something to say when asked about Salah's contract situation with Liverpool. When asked about Salah's contract situation during a press conference, Arne Slot took a jibe at Manchester City and replied, "Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 charges, so expects them not to be there next season!" "It was a joke, I repeat a joke!" Those 115 charges came in over nine years starting from 2009 for breaking the financial fair play rule. Mohamed Salah's stay at Liverpool for next season is still not confirmed till further updates. 'I'd Pick Cristiano Ronaldo Over Lionel Messi for a Final', Juventus Legend Giorgio Chiellini Weighs In on His Preference (Watch Video).

Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Extension

Arne Slot on Mo Salah playing his last game against City at home: "Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 charges, so expects them not to be there next season!" "It was a joke, I repeat a joke!" pic.twitter.com/1GttPuLYoH — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) December 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)