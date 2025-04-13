In-form Newcastle United will be hosting Manchester United next in the English Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, April 13 at St. James' Park in Tyne. The Newcastle United vs Manchester United English Premier League 2024-25 match is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League 2024-25 matches in India. The Newcastle United vs Manchester United live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Manchester United To Leave Old Trafford, Sir Jim Ratcliffe Announces Plans for Newly Built 100,000-Seater ‘Iconic’ Ground.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United English Premier League 2024-25:

From the North West to the North East 💪#MUFC || #NEWMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 13, 2025

