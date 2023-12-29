NorthEast United and FC Goa clash in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Friday, December 29. The ISL 2023-24 match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Guwahati, India and it will start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL and the NorthEast United vs FC Goa live telecast will be available on Sports 18 1 SD/ HD and Sports 18 3 TV channels. Fans can also watch NorthEast United vs FC Goa live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. ISL 2023–24: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurkirat Singh Score As Mumbai City FC 3–0 Win Over Chennaiyin FC.

NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Streaming and Telecast Details

