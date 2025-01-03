NorthEast United will look to move in the in the ISL 2024-25 points table as they take on bottom-placed Mohammedan SC on Friday, January 3, 2025. The NorthEast United vs Mohammedan SC match is set to be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch the NorthEast United vs Mohammedan SC live telecast on the Sports18 3 SD/HD TV channels. The live telecast viewing option is also likely to be available on Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 2, and Star Sports 3 TV channels too. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch the NorthEast United vs Mohammedan SC live streaming online for free. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Thump Hyderabad FC 3-0 To Notch Up Sixth Straight Home Win.

NorthEast United vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

