Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team is in fourth place at the moment in the Premier League 2024-25 season after 27 matches and will face Nottingham Forest next. Man City will have to grab all three points to put pressure on the league leaders Liverpool. The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City match will be played at City Ground and starts at 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 8. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select 1 and 2 channels. Also, Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Aiming for Title As Ambitions Reach All-Time High, Says Manager Mikel Arteta.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Live

