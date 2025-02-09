Inter Miami will look to continue its winning run in the preseason tour, when they take on Olimpia Deportivo on Sunday, February 9. The Olimpia vs Inter Miami Friendly match is set to be played at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, Honduras and it starts at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have the Olimpia vs Inter Miami live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans, however, can watch the Olimpia vs Inter Miami live streaming on OneFootball, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Lionel Messi to Attend NFL Super Bowl 2025, Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Playing in Front of ‘GOAT’ (Watch Video)

Olimpia vs Inter Miami Friendly Live

Día de fútbol en Honduras. ¡Vamos, Miami! 💗🖤 pic.twitter.com/1q8tEnGPq2 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 8, 2025

