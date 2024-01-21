Oman would aim at winning their first match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 when they take on Thailand on Sunday, January 21. The Group F match will be played at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium and it will start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of AFC Asian Cup 2023 but the live telecast of this contest is likely to not be available on Sports18. However, fans can watch Oman vs Thailand live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. AFC Asian Cup 2023: South Korea Benefits From Late Own Goal To Salvage 2–2 Draw With Jordan.

Oman vs Thailand

Tenth day matches of the group stages 🔥 What are your predictions? ✍🏼#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/A9lO74u0yE — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) January 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)