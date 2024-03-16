Real Madrid leads the La Liga 2023-24 points table with 21 wins from 28 games so far. They have a seven-point cushion at the moment over second-placed Girona and will be looking to extend their lead with a win over Osasuna tonight. After early struggles in the season, Osasuna has three wins from the last five matches and now stands 10th in the league. The exciting game will start at 08:45 PM on March 16. Broadcasting rights of La Liga 2023-24 season are with Viacom 18 Network. Fans can enjoy Osasuna vs Real Madrid live telecast on Sports 18 1 HD/SD channels. Fans can also enjoy Osasuna vs Real Madrid live streaming on Jio Cinema App and website. UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Quarterfinals: Real Madrid To Face Reigning Champions Manchester City, PSG Take on Barcelona

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)