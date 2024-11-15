A blockbuster showdown is on the cards when the Argentina national football team takes on the Paraguay national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Friday, November 15. The Paraguay vs Argentina match is set to be played at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion and it starts at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of Paraguay vs Argentina due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But those looking for an online viewing option can watch Paraguay vs Argentina live streaming on the FanCode app and website but will need a match pass for it. Lionel Messi’s Jersey Banned in Stands by Paraguay FA During ARG vs PAR FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier Match in Asuncion: Report.

Paraguay vs Argentina

Matchday 11 of the #CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers promises to be a blast with Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay all in action! 🔥 Catch the South American giants battle it out, LIVE on #FanCode pic.twitter.com/0n2VD0MZWY — FanCode (@FanCode) November 14, 2024

