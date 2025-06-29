UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain will meet Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami in a Round of 16 match at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami match will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and start at 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), on Sunday, June 29. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing option of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch PSG vs Inter Miami live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Benfica 1-4 Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Score Goals Each As Blues Book Date With Palmeiras in Quarterfinals.

