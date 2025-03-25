After winning their last game against Lithuania, stalwarts Poland will now be hosting Malta in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers. The POL vs MLT football match will be played at Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, and begin at 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 25. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports 5 TV channel for the Poland vs Malta FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. For online streaming viewing options of the Poland vs Malta FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match, fans can switch to Sony Sports OTT platform Sony LIV, and catch live action on their app and website, which will need a pass. Jio TV will also provide an online viewing option. Japan Become First Team To Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 After 2–0 Win Over Bahrain.

Poland vs Malta FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers:

The best in Europe continue to battle it out in the European Qualifiers for a place in #FIFAWC26 🙌#SonySportsNetwork #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/bjCC5aRyjV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 24, 2025

