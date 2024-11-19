Poland and Scotland will face each other in a crucial encounter in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Tuesday. The SPGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland is set to host the Scotland national football team vs Poland national football team's match on Tuesday, November 19. The Scotland vs Poland match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Scotland vs Poland live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 3 SD/HD TV channels. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Scotland vs Poland live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Cristiano Ronaldo and MrBeast Team Up for Collab? Leaked Photo Sparks Collaboration Buzz After Footballer Announces His Next YouTube Guest Will ‘Break the Internet’.

