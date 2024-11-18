It appears one of the biggest collaborations in the history of YouTube is in line, allegedly featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and James Stephen ‘Jimmy’ Donaldson, aka, MrBeast. Speculation about the alleged collab started doing rounds on the internet after a leaked photo of the YouTube with Ronaldo leaked online. The viral image seemingly shows the blacked-out faces of both Ronaldo and MrBeast, garnering thousands of impressions within hours. Notably, the photo was leaked after Ronaldo uploaded a teaser on his YouTube channel titled, And My New Guest Is… claiming his next video will “break the internet,” leaving social media users to think that MrBeast is part of the collaboration. However, neither Ronaldo nor MrBeast has addressed the rumours. Cristiano Ronaldo YouTube Channel Earnings: How Much Has Al-Nassr Star Earned from His Channel 'UR Cristiano' Since Its Launch?

Who Is the Next Guest?

The Leaked Image That Sparked Speculation

🚨 BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo’s guest on YouTube is Mr. Beast. pic.twitter.com/iw0BGiPTdZ — TC (@totalcristiano) November 17, 2024

Internet Is Convinced Ronaldo's Next Guest Is MrBeast

Cristiano Ronaldo announces his next guest on YouTube (Mr Beast) will break the internet pic.twitter.com/PzNIus1k1o — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 17, 2024

A Collab To Break the Internet?

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo’s guest on YouTube is Mr. Beast. pic.twitter.com/5UGKigck1S — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) November 17, 2024

