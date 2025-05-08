Paris Saint Germain will be hosting Arsenal FC in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match on May 8 from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The first leg ended 0-1 in favour of PSG. The PSG vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans can find TV viewing options for the PSG vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match live telecast on the Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3, and Sony Sports 4 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India can also watch the PSG vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but will need a subscription. Jio Users can also watch the PSG vs Arsenal Champions League 2024-25 match on the JioTV app for free. Arsenal 0-1 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi-Final: Ousmane Dembele's Strike Gives Parisians Lead in First Leg.

PSG vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 Semi-Final:

𝐀 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 ⚔️🍿 PSG take on Arsenal with a spot in the Champions League final at stake. Catch it live tomorrow on the Sony Sports Network. 🙌#SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/QBtpWcuAaW — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)