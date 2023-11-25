Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take the stage alongside AS Monaco in a Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday, November 25 at the Parc des Princes. The match is slated to kick-start at 1.30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). After beating Reims in the last match of the Ligue 1, the French champions hope to bring their best game against AS Monaco. AS Monaco is looking to close the three point gap to PSG with a victory in this high-octane Ligue 1 clash. The live telecast of the upcoming match will be available on Sports 18 Channel and fans can enjoy the match on their TV sets. Moreover, fans can watch the live streaming of the high-voltage encounter on Voot and the JioCinema app and website. UEFA EURO 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane & Kylian Mbappe To Get Advantage In Race for Ballon d'Or 2024 Due To Erling Haaland's Absence.

PSG vs AS Monaco Live

