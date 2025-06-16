PSG and Atletico Madrid are set to lock horns in what promises to be a fascinating showdown in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Monday, June 16. The PSG vs Atletico Madrid match is set to be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California and it begins at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch PSG vs Atletico Madrid live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the PSG vs Atletico Madrid live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

GAMEDAY in the Club World Cup! 🏟️ Our Parisians face Atlético de Madrid ❤️💙#FIFACWC pic.twitter.com/BAMDSlKdXq — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)