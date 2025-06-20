How to Watch PSG vs Botafogo Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match With Time in IST

The PSG vs Botafogo FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Rose Bowl Stadium, California. Scroll down for the live streaming and other viewing options.

PSG Footballers in Action (Photo Credits: @PSG_English/X)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 20, 2025 06:15 AM IST

Paris-Saint Germain will take on Botafogo in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match on Friday, June 20. The PSG vs Botafogo match is set to be hosted at the Rose Bowl Stadium, California and will begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch PSG vs Botafogo live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the PSG vs Botafogo live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

PSG vs Botafogo FIFA Club World Cup 2025

    PSG Footballers in Action (Photo Credits: @PSG_English/X)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 20, 2025 06:15 AM IST

