Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will face Lille in their next Ligue-1 match on Sunday, February 19. The game will begin at 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Parc des Princes, Paris. Viacom18 group have the broadcasting rights of Ligue 1. Hence the fans in India can watch the live telecast of this match on Sports18 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

PSG vs Lille Live on Sports18

