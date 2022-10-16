PSG are set to host rivals Olympique de Marseille in a Le Classique clash in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Monday, October 17. The match would be played at the Parc des Princes and is slated to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Voot Select app.

PSG vs Marseille Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

3️⃣ Reasons to stay awake tonight 👀 • Le Classique 🤯 • MNM in action 🦸‍♂️ • Check the first two reasons again 😉 Watch #Messi & co. host @OM_English in a high-octane clash, tonight 12:15 AM onwards, LIVE on #Sports18 1 💥#PSGOM #Ligue1 #LeagueOfSuperheroes pic.twitter.com/SQzlzKVaWZ — Sports18 (@Sports18) October 16, 2022

