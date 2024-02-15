PSG will clash swords with Real Sociedad in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 round of 16 on Thursday, February 15. The match will be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France and it is going to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 showdown between PSG vs Real Sociedad on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channels in India. The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Real Sociedad match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Netherlands Footballer Quincy Promes Sentenced to Six Years in Prison For Involvement in Cocaine Import.

