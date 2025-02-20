PSV Eindhoven take on Juventus in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Phase Play-Off match on Thursday, February 19. The PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus match is set to be played at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. SonyLIV app and website will provide PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus live streaming online on its app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee, for those who are looking for an online viewing option. Takumi Minamino Becomes Top Japanese Goal Scorer in UEFA Champions League, Achieves Feat During AS Monaco vs SL Benfica UCL 2024–25 Match.

