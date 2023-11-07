Punjab FC will face Hyderabad for their next match of the ISL 2023-24 season. The PFC vs HYD match will be played on Sunday, November 7 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. It will begin at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network broadcasts the Indian Super League in India. Fans can watch the Punjab FC vs Hyderabad match live on VH1, Surya Movies, and DD Bangla. The match will also be shown on Sports18 HD/SD with English commentary. Punjab FC vs Hyderabad ISL 2023-24 match will be streamed live on the OTT platform, JioCinema via the app and website. International viewers can watch the game live on One Football's website. There is also additional channel information available, as well as regional language commentary. FC Goa 3–0 Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023–24: Rowllin Borges, Udanta Singh Score As Gaurs Record Comfortable Win Over Marina Machans

