Qatar will take on Senegal in their second Group A clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday, November 25. The host nation started their World Cup campaign with a loss against Ecuador and became only the second World Cup hosts to lose the opening match after South Africa in 2010. On the other hand, Senegal, who were dealt a major blow when their star player Sadio Mane was ruled out of the World Cup due to injury, have started their campaign with a good performance despite conceding two late goals and losing the match. Both the teams aim for a win on Friday. The match will be played at the Al-Thumama Stadium and is slated to start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18/HD will provide live telecast of the match on TV sets in India. Fans in India can also watch the live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app for free.

Qatar vs Senegal Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

