In a change to confirm their win with a draw/victory, leaders Bayern Munich take on RB Leipzig in the ongoing Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, May 3. The RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich match will begin at 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and be played at Red Bull Arena Leipzig. Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Bundesliga 2024-25 in India, and fans can find TV viewing options for the RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For online viewing options, fans can tune in to the RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Bundesliga 2024–25: Bayer Leverkusen Delay Bayern Munich’s Title Celebrations With 2–0 Win Over FC Augsburg

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)