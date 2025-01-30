Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg are set to go up against each other in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, January 30. The Red Bull Arena in Salzburg will host the RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). While Sony Sports Network is the official UEFA Champions League 2024-25 broadcast partner, the RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid live telecast is not likely to be available. SonyLIV will provide RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid live streaming for fans looking for an online viewing option. But they will need a subscription for the same. Teenager Arrested in Probe of Online Abuse of Arsenal Forward Kai Havertz’s Wife Sophia Havertz.

RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid

🌎 From where will you watch Atleti? pic.twitter.com/DrbbHnqi6B — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)