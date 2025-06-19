Real Madrid will commence the campaign against Al-Hilal FC in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Thursday, June 19. The Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal match is set to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. Not Slowing Down at 39: Sergio Ramos Soars and Scores for Monterrey Against Inter Milan in FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online

