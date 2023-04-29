Real Madrid are slated to go up against Almeria in La Liga 2022-23 on Saturday, April 29. The match would be played at Santiago Bernabeu and it will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the La Liga 2022-23 in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sports 18 1 channel. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and website for free. Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave Al-Nassr and Join Real Madrid? CR7 Reportedly Considering Move to Los Blancos.

