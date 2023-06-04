Karim Benzema is all set to play his final game in Real Madrid jersey against Athletic Bilbao. Athletic Bilbao will be visiting Real Madrid in their upcoming La Liga 2022-23 match on Sunday, June 4. The game will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid. Fans can get the live telecast of the match live on their TV sets. The match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 SD/HD channel. Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao match on the JioCinema app and website.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

