Santiago Bernabeu will host the second edition of the ‘El Classico’ in the La Liga 2023-24 season. League leaders Real Madrid escaped with a narrow 2-1 win over the Catalans in an away league fixture. They also defeated Xavi’s side in the domestic cup this season. With superior stats and performance against Barcelona in recent years, Real Madrid will be looking to complete a league double over their fierce rivals. The Real Madrid vs Barcelona match starts at 00:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 22, 2024. Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. La Liga matches are available for live telecast on the Sports 18 network, and the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match is likely to be available on the Sports 18 Network. the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match on the JioCinema app and website. La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid Will Be My Last Dugout, Says Coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)